Trump Ousts Election Commission Leadership Amid Midterm Election Tensions

In a surprising development ahead of the crucial midterm elections, President Donald Trump has reportedly dismissed the leadership of the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC), according to an exclusive CNN report. The EAC is a critical independent agency tasked with providing resources and security guidance to election officials nationwide.

This controversial move, as detailed by sources and official emails obtained by CNN, has sparked significant concern among election officials and voting rights activists. As one of the few federal bodies dedicated to election security, especially after cuts to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the EAC's dissolution adds to the uncertainty surrounding electoral processes.

The decision has drawn criticism from political figures, including Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who condemned the administration's actions as dangerous and irresponsible. Such concerns follow a Supreme Court decision that broadened presidential authority in replacing federal agency leaders, further unsettling the EAC's future.