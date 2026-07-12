Tragedy at Sea: Vietnam's Storm-Capsized Tourist Boat

A boat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, tragically capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, resulting in the deaths of 15 Indians. This disaster occurred amidst storm warnings in the region, raising questions about safety measures.

Foreign Expert Waiel Awwad expressed condolences for the victims, emphasizing the issued warnings and cautioning against venturing into the sea during storms. He noted that China and Indonesia experienced storm impacts, questioning why the boat operated despite clear advisories.

Survivor Nirmal Kumar described the horrifying incident, as a sudden storm flipped the boat, trapping many inside. While rescue teams acted quickly, he highlighted the inadequacy of nearby medical facilities. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the unfortunate fatalities in the disaster.