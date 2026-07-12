Tragedy at Sea: Vietnam's Storm-Capsized Tourist Boat

A capsized tourist boat tragedy off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island left 15 Indian tourists dead. Despite warnings of severe storms, the boat ventured into dangerous waters. Survivor Nirmal Kumar recounted the harrowing moments and criticized the lack of adequate medical facilities nearby that could have saved lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 15:22 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Vietnam's Storm-Capsized Tourist Boat
Foreign Expert Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A boat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, tragically capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, resulting in the deaths of 15 Indians. This disaster occurred amidst storm warnings in the region, raising questions about safety measures.

Foreign Expert Waiel Awwad expressed condolences for the victims, emphasizing the issued warnings and cautioning against venturing into the sea during storms. He noted that China and Indonesia experienced storm impacts, questioning why the boat operated despite clear advisories.

Survivor Nirmal Kumar described the horrifying incident, as a sudden storm flipped the boat, trapping many inside. While rescue teams acted quickly, he highlighted the inadequacy of nearby medical facilities. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the unfortunate fatalities in the disaster.

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