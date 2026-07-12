New BJP Office Inaugurated as Community Issue Hub in North Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated a new office for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ganesh Khankar in North Mumbai's Dahisar on Sunday, deeming it a central hub for resolving local grievances. Goyal applauded Khankar as a foundational pillar of the party in the region during the event.

"Today brings great joy with the inauguration of Ganesh Khankar's office - a senior leader in the BJP and a pivotal figure in North Mumbai," Goyal remarked. He extended congratulations to Khankar, his family, and BJP workers, expressing confidence that the office would bridge administrative and public communication gaps.

The Union Minister also opened an International Baccalaureate (IB) and CBSE school in Borivali West, lauding Khankar's service and dedication to the region's development. Goyal expressed optimism that the new educational institution would nurture future generations, underscoring BJP's commitment to public service.