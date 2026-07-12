Iraq and U.S.: Forging New Oil & Gas Partnerships Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Iraq's prime minister plans to visit Washington as part of efforts to bolster strategic ties with the United States. Key topics on the agenda include signing significant oil and gas deals and enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Seeking to balance ties with neighboring Iran and the U.S., Iraq aims to bring in various American companies to help increase its oil production capacity. Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi highlighted that these agreements would also explore creating alternative export routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

Discussions will also cover strengthening Iraq's armed forces. While U.S.-Iraq relations have faced challenges, the nomination of Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister has opened potentials for enhanced cooperation, as evidenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's supportive outreach.