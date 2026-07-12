Debate Intensifies: Unified Civil Code Spark Calls for National Legislation
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for central implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, stressing the need to safeguard diverse community rights. While BJP-led states proceed individually, Chowdhury advocates for a cohesive national law, balancing India's cultural fabric and protecting minority interests amid evolving UCC discussions.
- Country:
- India
In an impassioned appeal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be enacted at the national level, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding every community's rights.
Chowdhury stressed the importance of a centralized approach to avoid marginalizing any community, amidst ongoing attempts by several BJP-ruled states to implement the UCC individually.
Highlighting India's cultural diversity, Chowdhury questioned the government's fragmented approach, advocating instead for a cohesive national law that considers India's pluralistic heritage and protects minority interests.
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