Debate Intensifies: Unified Civil Code Spark Calls for National Legislation

In an impassioned appeal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be enacted at the national level, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding every community's rights.

Chowdhury stressed the importance of a centralized approach to avoid marginalizing any community, amidst ongoing attempts by several BJP-ruled states to implement the UCC individually.

Highlighting India's cultural diversity, Chowdhury questioned the government's fragmented approach, advocating instead for a cohesive national law that considers India's pluralistic heritage and protects minority interests.