Harish Rao Slams CM Reddy Over Irrigation Neglect Amid Political Rhetoric

BRS leader Harish Rao criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for neglecting irrigation needs amid drought, accusing him of using inflammatory language against opponents. Rao highlighted misuse of Godavari waters and urged immediate activation of pumping systems to protect farmers, blaming the Congress government for focusing on political motives over state's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 16:16 IST
Harish Rao Slams CM Reddy Over Irrigation Neglect Amid Political Rhetoric
BRS leader Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao has launched a vehement attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of ignoring Telangana's irrigation concerns in favor of harsh rhetoric against political rivals.

At a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rao criticized Reddy's divisive language, alleging that it overshadowed urgent demands for irrigation as farmers grapple with drought. He described the Chief Minister's inflammatory remarks as shocking and unbecoming of constitutional office.

Rao highlighted the government's alleged refusal to utilize Godavari waters, branding it an attempt to undermine the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He stressed the need for immediate action to operate pumping systems, arguing that political conflicts should not endanger Telangana's farmers and their livelihoods.

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