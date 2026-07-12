Kashmiri Protest Intensifies: Calls for Peaceful Resolution Escalate

The Kashmiri diaspora continues a sit-in protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, accusing Pakistan of military repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance calls for the withdrawal of Pakistani forces, demanding peaceful dialogue over military action to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 15:45 IST
Kashmiri Protest Intensifies: Calls for Peaceful Resolution Escalate
Visual from the sit-in protest staged by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

For the fifth day in a row, members of the Kashmiri diaspora are staging a sit-in protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The demonstrators accuse Pakistan of escalating military repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and are demanding the withdrawal of its forces from the region. The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), led by chairman Mahmood Kashmiri, claims Pakistani forces have killed four Kashmiris, framing it as part of an ongoing campaign of state violence.

Kashmiri, addressing the protestors, emphasized that Pakistan's attempts to suppress the peaceful public movement through force will not succeed. 'This is a public movement, and public movements cannot be ended by force,' he asserted, highlighting the increased military presence as an intimidation tactic rather than a crisis resolution effort. He urged Pakistani authorities to opt for peaceful solutions, warning that violence would exacerbate regional tensions, insisting that dialogue—not military action—is essential for peace and security.

The JKNIA chairman noted a complete shutdown across PoJK, stating that it reflects widespread public support for the protests. According to him, people across various segments, including women and children, have joined the movement, demonstrating its strength. He called on Pakistan to fulfill its commitments to the people of PoJK and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its forces. Other speakers echoed these sentiments, urging an end to extrajudicial killings and state violence, while calling on the international community to intervene in safeguarding human rights in the region. (ANI)

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