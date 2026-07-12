European Leaders Intensify Criticism of China's Ethnic Unity Law

European leaders are amplifying their opposition to China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, labeling it a threat to the cultural, linguistic, and religious identities of Tibetans and other ethnic minorities. This growing disapproval has gained momentum across Europe since the law's implementation on July 1, with calls from politicians across different parties urging Beijing to repeal the legislation, as stated by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

CTA reports that this outcry follows a resolution passed by the European Parliament on April 30, 2026, where lawmakers condemned the legislation for promoting forced assimilation of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians, and other communities. The resolution demands the withdrawal of the law. During parliamentary discussions, several Members of the European Parliament accused Beijing of using the legislation to dilute ethnic identities, maintaining that religious matters, such as the Dalai Lama's succession, should remain outside governmental intervention. Additional dissenting lawmakers argued that the law restricts minority languages, erodes cultural traditions, and contravenes internationally recognized human rights.

Expressing the European Commission's stance, Commissioner Hadja Lahbib reiterated the EU's concerns regarding human rights conditions in Tibet. She emphasized the importance of safeguarding religious freedom and Tibetan culture, as well as transparency concerning the 11th Panchen Lama's whereabouts. The EU previously voiced its apprehensions about the legislation's potential extraterritorial effects at the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, as noted by CTA.

National legislatures across Europe, including Dutch, French, and Belgian lawmakers, have also voiced their dissent, calling for enhanced European coordination on Tibet. They are advocating for the appointment of an EU Special Representative for Tibet and increased diplomatic efforts with Beijing to protect Tibetan cultural and religious rights, as per CTA's reports. (ANI)