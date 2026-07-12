Zelenskiy Proposes Cabinet Reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced intentions to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, appreciating her service and proposing she lead a new diplomatic role. Zelenskiy's proposal aims to foster changes within Ukraine's government, in collaboration with Members of Parliament, signaling a strategic shift in leadership and relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Sunday He Had Proposed Replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko I Am Grateful To Yuliia For Her Clear | Updated: 12-07-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 16:57 IST
Zelenskiy Proposes Cabinet Reshuffle

In a significant political development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed the replacement of the country's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for Svyrydenko’s diligent service while suggesting she take on a new strategic position. This move highlights a strategic reshuffle aimed at strengthening Ukraine's external relations with key partners.

The Ukrainian head of state underscored the importance of collaborating with Parliament to implement these governmental changes, marking a notable shift in the country's leadership approach.

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