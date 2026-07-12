Leaders Mourn the Loss of Senator Lindsey Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and a fervent supporter of freedom globally, has passed away at the age of 71. Remembered for his dedication to public service, global diplomacy, and advocacy for allied nations, his death has prompted tributes from influential leaders worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 17:00 IST
Leaders Mourn the Loss of Senator Lindsey Graham
US President Donald Trump with Senator Lindsey Graham (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump expressed deep sorrow on Sunday, mourning the death of his close ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham. Trump described the South Carolina Republican as a 'true American Patriot' who was always dedicated to his work. The Senator, a respected figure, passed away after a 'brief and sudden illness,' as per statements from his office.

In the wake of Graham's passing, Senate Majority Leader John Thune reflected on his long-standing commitment to both national defense and global diplomacy. Thune emphasized Graham's influence within the federal judiciary and his steadfast support for freedom-loving countries. Elected to the US Senate in 2002, Graham's career was marked by his integral role as counsel to multiple presidents and heads of state.

Among international tributes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Graham for his unwavering commitment to Israel and Ukraine. Netanyahu highlighted Graham's devotion to strengthening US-Israel relations, while Zelenskyy praised his advocacy for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

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