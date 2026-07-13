US Military Launches Strikes on Iran as Tensions Escalate

US forces launched a new wave of precision strikes on Iran, aiming to degrade Tehran's military capability amid ongoing tensions. The operation targeted key installations, with a mix of aerial and sea-based attacks, emphasizing the US's commitment to securing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:41 IST
US Military Launches Strikes on Iran as Tensions Escalate
Image of F-22A Raptor fighter jet (Photo/TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump ramped up military posturing by releasing images of military aircraft, coinciding with a new round of attacks on Iran. The photographs, shared on Trump's social platform, exhibit F-22A Raptor jets and modified Boeing aircraft amid intensifying military actions.

The United States conducted a strategic offensive targeting Iranian military facilities, marking a significant escalation in the region's conflict. Among the military targets destroyed were air-defense systems, coastal radars, and missile sites. The operations were a robust demonstration of America's military capability.

As geopolitical tensions rise, CENTCOM emphasized securing the Strait of Hormuz from perceived Iranian threats. The US military's latest operations aim to ensure the freedom of navigation for commercial vessels. However, Iran condemned the strikes, warning countries aiding these attacks could face retaliatory measures, leading to appeals for UN intervention.

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