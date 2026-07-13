FIFA World Cup 2026: Oliver Kahn Weighs In on Semi-final Tactics and Title Race

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads into the semi-finals, legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn analyzes the tight competition. Highlighting key matchups like Spain vs. France, he emphasizes the importance of midfield control and goalkeeper decisions. Kahn gives France a slight edge in what he describes as an extremely close race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:38 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Oliver Kahn Weighs In on Semi-final Tactics and Title Race
Oliver Kahn joined ZEE 5 as expert panel of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: ZEE 5). Image Credit: ANI

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches its gripping semi-final stage, Oliver Kahn, the iconic German goalkeeper, asserts that the title race is intensely close. He cites tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and tiny margins as decisive factors in determining the finalists.

Kahn, serving as a Zee 5 FIFA World Cup expert, anticipates the Spain vs. France clash as a captivating tactical encounter. He notes Spain's possession-centric style facing off against France's lethal counter-attacking strategy.

Kahn emphasizes midfield control without sacrificing defense as crucial, suggesting that semi-final victories hinge on fine margins rather than prolonged dominance. Patience and balance, especially for Spain to break France's defense, are key aspects Kahn identifies in the tactical interplay.

According to Kahn, the midfield battles will be game-changers. He advises intelligent pressing and central dominance to dictate play. Sharing insights from his career, Kahn highlights goalkeepers' pivotal roles in modern football, where a single critical decision can alter outcomes.

Beyond tactics, Kahn underscores the role of mentality in distinguishing finalists. He champions composure and adherence to game plans under pressure. While he gives France a slight edge, Kahn acknowledges the competitive equality among the semi-finalists.

Kahn concludes that France, with its balanced tactics and depth, appears the most complete team so far, capable of winning through various strategies. Nevertheless, he stresses the close contest, with any of the four remaining teams capable of claiming the World Cup crown.

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