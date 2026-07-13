Japan's Strategic Leap: Building a Centralized Intelligence Agency

Japan is poised to create its first centralized intelligence agency since the end of World War II, the New York Times has reported. This strategic initiative seeks advice from Western allies such as the United States, Australia, and Germany as Tokyo confronts escalating security threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.

The United States has offered guidance on enhancing Japan's cyber defense systems, countering industrial espionage, and increasing vigilance over foreign investments and agents. The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service recently visited Tokyo to discuss the agency's formation and to improve intelligence-sharing between the two nations.

Australia is providing advice on technology and strategies for better inter-ministerial coordination and intelligence sharing. The proposed agency is a part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's broader agenda to fortify Japan's national security amidst rising regional challenges. This includes lifting restrictions on weapon exports and executing Japan's largest defense expansion since the war.