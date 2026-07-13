Japan's Strategic Leap: Building a Centralized Intelligence Agency

Japan is planning to establish its first centralized intelligence agency since World War II, drawing insights from Western allies like the U.S., Australia, and Germany. This move aims to enhance national security in response to threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:42 IST
Japan's Strategic Leap: Building a Centralized Intelligence Agency
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo/Youtube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Japan is poised to create its first centralized intelligence agency since the end of World War II, the New York Times has reported. This strategic initiative seeks advice from Western allies such as the United States, Australia, and Germany as Tokyo confronts escalating security threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.

The United States has offered guidance on enhancing Japan's cyber defense systems, countering industrial espionage, and increasing vigilance over foreign investments and agents. The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service recently visited Tokyo to discuss the agency's formation and to improve intelligence-sharing between the two nations.

Australia is providing advice on technology and strategies for better inter-ministerial coordination and intelligence sharing. The proposed agency is a part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's broader agenda to fortify Japan's national security amidst rising regional challenges. This includes lifting restrictions on weapon exports and executing Japan's largest defense expansion since the war.

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