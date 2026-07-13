Star Farewell: Remembering Sam Neill

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, celebrated for his iconic roles, has passed away at the age of 78. The news comes unexpectedly, just months after he was declared cancer-free following a battle with stage-three blood cancer.

Neill died in Sydney, Australia, where his family expressed gratitude toward a private hospital for their exceptional care during his final days. Neill's illustrious career was marked by standout performances, particularly in the Jurassic Park franchise, which endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Reacting to his demise, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lauded Neill's resilience and spirit, highlighting how his dignified fight against illness mirrored the strength he consistently brought to the screen. 'He will be mourned and long remembered,' Albanese stated.