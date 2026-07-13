Turkey Joins Defence Security Resilience Bank

Turkey commits to joining the Defence Security and Resilience Bank as a founding member, boosting efforts to support the rearmament of allied nations. Despite limited G7 involvement, the bank aims to raise £100 billion in financing. New members are welcome, according to Canada's foreign minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:46 IST
Turkey Joins Defence Security Resilience Bank
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  • Canada

Turkey has confirmed its participation as a founding member of the Defence Security and Resilience Bank, a move announced to Reuters by a Turkish official on Monday. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's statement during a NATO summit in Ankara, announcing Turkey's commitment alongside eight other nations.

The countries pledging support include Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, and Ukraine, with the bank's headquarters set in Canada. Despite the absence of heavyweight G7 nations, other than Canada, the initiative is seen as crucial for rearming allied nations through substantial financial backing.

Canada's foreign minister, Anita Anand, highlighted that the bank seeks to secure up to £100 billion in cheap financing, and remains open to new members, ensuring its objective to enhance the defense capabilities of like-minded nations.

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