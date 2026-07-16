India Pioneers BRICS Standardization Initiative at Bengaluru Summit
India, chairing the 5th BRICS Heads of National Standards Bodies meeting, finalizes a crucial Memorandum of Understanding on standardization. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the event's significance for enhancing international cooperation amid India's growing prowess in setting global standards.
In a significant stride towards international cooperation, India hosted the 5th Meeting of BRICS National Standardization Bodies in Bengaluru, underlining its pivotal role in the finalization of a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on standardization.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the importance of the MoU, emphasizing its potential to mutually benefit the 11 BRICS nations, while underscoring India's rapid growth in standard-setting over the past twelve years.
The meeting aims to forge stronger ties among member nations like Brazil, China, and Russia, promoting synchronized standards that align with global benchmarks, enhancing India's influence on the world stage.
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