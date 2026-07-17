Nepal's Central Zoo Reopens After Bird Flu Outbreak Shutdown

Nepal's Central Zoo has reopened after a nearly month-long closure due to a bird flu outbreak. Environmental tests confirmed negative results for avian influenza, allowing the zoo to welcome back visitors. The closure led to significant revenue losses, and stringent safety measures are now in place to prevent future outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:04 IST
Nepal's Central Zoo Reopens After Bird Flu Outbreak Shutdown
Nepal's Central Zoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Central Zoo has reopened to the public following a month-long shutdown prompted by an outbreak of bird flu. Environmental samples from the zoo tested negative for avian influenza, paving the way for its reopening last Friday. The Himalayan nation's sole animal and bird enclosure had remained closed to visitors since June 19, following confirmation of Avian influenza A (H5N1) in various species, including vultures, owls, and swans.

Acting zoo head Babu Lal Tiruwa stated that while the zoo was shuttered to the public, staff members worked tirelessly to control and contain the virus. A total of 65 animal deaths were reported during the outbreak, with 41 attributed directly to bird flu, affecting both bird species and small mammals. Preventive measures included culling 21 local bird species.

The zoo has introduced stringent measures to ensure visitor safety. Cages where the virus was detected have been marked, and visitors must adhere to a newly issued code of conduct. Despite losses of NRs 30 million in revenue due to the closure, the zoo houses approximately 1,300 animals and continues to function as a vital rescue center for wildlife. Additionally, the spread of the bird flu virus is reportedly slowing in the surrounding Valley districts.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026