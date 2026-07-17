Nepal's Central Zoo Reopens After Bird Flu Outbreak Shutdown

Nepal's Central Zoo has reopened to the public following a month-long shutdown prompted by an outbreak of bird flu. Environmental samples from the zoo tested negative for avian influenza, paving the way for its reopening last Friday. The Himalayan nation's sole animal and bird enclosure had remained closed to visitors since June 19, following confirmation of Avian influenza A (H5N1) in various species, including vultures, owls, and swans.

Acting zoo head Babu Lal Tiruwa stated that while the zoo was shuttered to the public, staff members worked tirelessly to control and contain the virus. A total of 65 animal deaths were reported during the outbreak, with 41 attributed directly to bird flu, affecting both bird species and small mammals. Preventive measures included culling 21 local bird species.

The zoo has introduced stringent measures to ensure visitor safety. Cages where the virus was detected have been marked, and visitors must adhere to a newly issued code of conduct. Despite losses of NRs 30 million in revenue due to the closure, the zoo houses approximately 1,300 animals and continues to function as a vital rescue center for wildlife. Additionally, the spread of the bird flu virus is reportedly slowing in the surrounding Valley districts.