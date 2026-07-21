Strengthening Ties: Connect with India 2026 in Morocco

The Embassy of India in Rabat orchestrated an event titled 'Connect with India 2026' on Sunday, as a part of its relentless efforts to connect with the Indian diaspora in Morocco. This event, held at Le Meridien Casablanca, aimed at fortifying the embassy's engagement with the Indian community in Casablanca and celebrating the robust bilateral ties between the two nations. The gathering saw participation from around 150 members of the Indian diaspora, Moroccan representatives, business community members, and other distinguished guests, beginning with the national anthems of Morocco and India.

Sanjay Rana, the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, addressed the attendees, emphasizing the Indian government's priority, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to maintain a close connection with its overseas citizens and safeguard their interests. Ambassador Rana informed the audience of several crucial developments, including recent reforms to the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and the revamped 'Know India Programme' for youth of Indian origin. He also discussed promising financial and investment opportunities available to NRIs and OCIs, facilitated through the newly established initiatives at GIFT City.

Ambassador Rana underscored the event as a vital opportunity for the diaspora to congregate and celebrate India's rich culture and traditions. He outlined future initiatives planned by the embassy for the local Indian community and encouraged active participation in strengthening the India-Morocco Business Chamber and in establishing an Indian Professional Network in Morocco. He also noted the upcoming 70th anniversary of India-Morocco diplomatic relations in 2027, inviting the diaspora's active participation in the commemorations.

Community representatives, including Dev Anand of Satguru Travel and Colin Nebhwani from the India-Morocco Business Chamber, highlighted the evolving business prospects between the two countries and the crucial role of the Indian community. Contributions from other community members, such as Ravi Ranjan from Mohd VI Polytechnic University, emphasized enhancing India-Morocco connections. The General Manager of Le Meridien Casablanca, Madouli Oussama, also shared his perspective on the occasion.

A social media post from the Indian Embassy in Morocco described the evening as a "memorable evening of culture, community and friendship" at #ConnectWithIndia in Casablanca, featuring music, dance, and an array of over 80 Indian and Moroccan dishes, during the FIFA World Cup Final. Ambassador Rana highlighted initiatives and future plans for diaspora engagement, along with the anticipation of celebrating 70 years of India-Morocco diplomatic relations in 2027. The event, featuring patriotic songs and Bollywood performances by Moroccan artists, echoed the profound people-to-people connections between the two nations.