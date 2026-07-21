Haryana CM Urges Mass Movement for Green Cover Enhancement

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the importance of sapling survival and calls for a mass movement during Van Mahotsav, targeting the plantation of 1.40 crore saplings. The initiative involves public and organizational participation to bolster environmental conservation and increase green cover throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:35 IST
Haryana CM Urges Mass Movement for Green Cover Enhancement
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (File photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, underscores the critical need not just for planting saplings but ensuring their survival through diligent care. Speaking at a review meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday, he emphasized that Van Mahotsav should transform from mere plantation drives into a mass movement supported by active public engagement.

The meeting, attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Sudhir Rajpal, revealed plans to plant 1.40 crore saplings across the state as part of this year’s Van Mahotsav. The Forest Department is set to plant the majority at approximately 3,400 locations, with other departments covering an additional 900 sites.

The campaign will roll out in four phases, stipulating distinct responsibilities for various departments while advocating the involvement of NGOs, and social and religious organizations. Urban areas are expected to play a pivotal role, with recommendations to plant saplings with protective guards and species that suit urban landscapes.

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