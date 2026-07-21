Moldova's New Government: A European Economic Revival Amid Political Uncertainty

Moldova's newly approved government, led by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, has put economic revival and European integration at the forefront of its agenda. Tofan's administration aims for an agreement on EU accession by 2028, navigating the nation through its economic challenges by setting clear goals and reform strategies.

Addressing lawmakers, Tofan emphasized the program's focus, titled 'The European Economy, an Effective State,' as a commitment to be pursued diligently. With a parliamentary majority, President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity ensured Tofan's appointment, with opposition parties abstaining from the vote.

In pursuit of EU membership, the government intends to reduce the budget deficit significantly and stimulate the private sector by cutting red tape and fostering business-friendly environments. Tofan also plans to exploit technology and artificial intelligence to invigorate Moldova's economy, amidst its complex political backdrop.