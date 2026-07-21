US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump Issues Steadfast Military Warning

In a stern warning to Tehran, President Donald Trump declared that any attempt by Iran to rebuild its nuclear capabilities will be met with decisive military action. Speaking at the Oval Office alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump reiterated the US's readiness to strike 'very, very powerfully' against any implicated sites.

Attributing Iran's apparent eagerness for dialogue to their military setbacks, Trump suggested that the country's aggressive posture belies a desperate desire for negotiation. He emphasized past US military actions, such as terminating the Obama-era nuclear deal, as crucial steps that have prevented regional disasters, safeguarding nations like Israel.

The president also addressed security in the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing America's steadfast opposition to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels. Meanwhile, escalating hostilities in the Gulf, including Iranian assaults on US-linked sites, draw widespread condemnation as regional allies rally against Iran's aggressive stance and support collective defenses.