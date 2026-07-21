Political Clash Over NEET-UG Protests: AAP Accuses 'Jugalbandi' Between Congress and BJP

AAP MP Atishi accused Congress of collaborating with the BJP regarding student protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. She highlighted disparities in protest responses. Union Minister Jitendra Singh's engagement with Rahul Gandhi during Congress's protest contrasted with the government's prior handling of student protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:28 IST
Political Clash Over NEET-UG Protests: AAP Accuses 'Jugalbandi' Between Congress and BJP
AAP MP Atishi (Photo/AAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Atishi has launched a scathing critique against the Congress party, accusing it of a strategic collaboration with the BJP-led government amid student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Her remarks came at a time when protesters at Jantar Mantar were allegedly ignored for a month.

In a pointed comment on social media platform X, Atishi highlighted the quick governmental response to Congress's protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, contrasting it with the delayed attention to student demonstrators. This was after Union Minister Jitendra Singh engaged with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders rallying close to PM Narendra Modi's home.

Meanwhile, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh echoed similar sentiments, questioning Congress’s motives. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's invitation to join the Congress protest, alleging an attempt to overshadow the student-led movement at Jantar Mantar. The Congress, led by its key figures, has been demanding accountability from the government over recent police actions against protesters.

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