Evenepoel Shines Amidst Teammate's Misfortune at Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel secured his second Tour de France stage win in an individual time trial, but the victory was overshadowed by teammate Florian Lipowitz's crash. Evenepoel, though dominant, remains behind Tadej Pogacar. Lipowitz's fifth place ended prematurely due to an injury, leaving the team in mixed emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:35 IST
Evenepoel Shines Amidst Teammate's Misfortune at Tour de France
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a commanding display of cycling prowess, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel claimed his second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de France during an individual time trial. However, the celebrations of the Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe team were marred by a race-ending crash suffered by teammate Florian Lipowitz.

Evenepoel labeled the victory a 'bittersweet pill to swallow' despite his strong performance, which bolstered his position as a runner-up behind Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar. Currently, Evenepoel trails Pogacar by four minutes and 32 seconds but leads Mexico’s Isaac del Toro by two minutes and 19 seconds.

Lipowitz's crash, occurring with just over six kilometers to go, resulted in a collarbone injury that ended his Tour abruptly. Despite celebrating Evenepoel's success, sports director Patxi Vila expressed the team’s mixed emotions, hoping for Lipowitz’s swift recovery.

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