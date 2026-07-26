Tragedy on Mount Elbrus: Bosnian Climbers' Fate in Storm

Five Bosnian climbers are feared dead after being caught in a storm on Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak. Russian rescuers have evacuated two survivors and located two bodies. The search for three bodies continues amid challenging weather conditions. The climbers hailed from Zenica, Bosnia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 19:51 IST
Tragedy on Mount Elbrus: Bosnian Climbers' Fate in Storm
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have perished while attempting to scale Mount Elbrus in Russia, as confirmed by a Bosnian climbing rescue service on Sunday. The climbers were swept away by a violent storm, with only two survivors rescued and receiving medical care by Russian authorities.

The bodies of two climbers from the group have been located at an altitude of 5,350 meters but await evacuation due to adverse weather. The search for the remaining three climbers continues, although their nationalities have not been disclosed, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.

Reports from Bosnian media state that the climbers were from Zenica, including a married couple and a hospital-employed doctor. Russian media highlight the severe weather with strong winds, complicating search and recovery efforts on Europe's highest peak.

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