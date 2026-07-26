Berlin Pride Attack Sparks National Manhunt: The Pursuit of Abdul B
Germany launched a national manhunt for Abdul B, suspected of driving a minivan into a crowd near Berlin's Pride event, killing one and injuring 29. The attack, labeled as an Islamist terrorist act, puts Chancellor Merz's government under pressure amidst upcoming state elections.
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- Germany
A national manhunt has commenced in Germany for Abdul B, a 21-year-old suspect in a deadly attack near a Pride gathering in Berlin. The incident resulted in one fatality and 29 injuries, intensifying concern over terrorism linked to radical Islamists.
The suspect, described as having a Lebanese background and known for previous criminal activities, allegedly drove a minivan into the crowd before employing a bladed weapon. Authorities have warned the public that Abdul B is 'possibly armed and dangerous', emphasizing the ongoing threat.
The attack, occurring during a politically sensitive period for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, has prompted debate over security policies, particularly with the far-right AfD party focusing on immigration and extremism issues ahead of upcoming state elections.