Berlin Pride Attack Sparks National Manhunt: The Pursuit of Abdul B

Germany launched a national manhunt for Abdul B, suspected of driving a minivan into a crowd near Berlin's Pride event, killing one and injuring 29. The attack, labeled as an Islamist terrorist act, puts Chancellor Merz's government under pressure amidst upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 20:31 IST
Berlin Pride Attack Sparks National Manhunt: The Pursuit of Abdul B
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  • Germany

A national manhunt has commenced in Germany for Abdul B, a 21-year-old suspect in a deadly attack near a Pride gathering in Berlin. The incident resulted in one fatality and 29 injuries, intensifying concern over terrorism linked to radical Islamists.

The suspect, described as having a Lebanese background and known for previous criminal activities, allegedly drove a minivan into the crowd before employing a bladed weapon. Authorities have warned the public that Abdul B is 'possibly armed and ⁠dangerous', emphasizing the ongoing threat.

The attack, occurring during a politically sensitive period for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, has prompted debate over security policies, particularly with the far-right AfD party focusing on immigration and extremism issues ahead of upcoming state elections.

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