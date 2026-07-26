Lando Norris Clinches McLaren's First Win This Season at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix, marking McLaren's first victory of the season. Despite mechanical failures, Kimi Antonelli maintained his championship lead. Max Verstappen secured second place for Red Bull, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton faced a setback due to a penalty, dropping to fifth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 20:22 IST
Lando Norris Clinches McLaren's First Win This Season at Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a thrilling turn of events, Lando Norris claimed victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, securing McLaren's first win of the season. The race proved challenging as Oscar Piastri's mechanical failure 14 laps from the finish dashed McLaren's hopes for a one-two result.

Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli successfully extended his overall lead to 50 points, despite a third-place finish. Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured second place, proving once again his formidable presence on the track.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli's closest rival, failed to capitalize on his fourth-place finish as he received a penalty for speeding in the pitlane, dropping him to fifth behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

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