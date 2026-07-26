Escalating Violence: Missile Strikes and Drone Attacks in Ukraine

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was targeted by ballistic missile attacks from Russian forces early Sunday, while other regions endured bombings throughout the day, resulting in four deaths.

Russia claimed four casualties from a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka. Explosions shook Kyiv, as Russia launched seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones overnight, according to Ukraine's air force.

Local authorities noted a Russian drone hit a supermarket in Chernihiv, killing two, including a 10-year-old. Incidents in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia increased casualties, with Kyiv's Mayor highlighting significant damage in the capital. Both countries deny targeting civilians as violence intensifies.