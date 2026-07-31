New Zealand reaches family violence training target ahead of schedule

New Zealand has achieved its target of training 10,000 frontline workers in family violence and sexual violence prevention nearly six months ahead of schedule, marking a key milestone under the Government's second Te Aorerekura Action Plan.

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour said the achievement strengthens the ability of frontline agencies to provide better support for victim-survivors and respond more effectively when people need help.

Thousands of frontline workers receive specialised training

Over the past 18 months, more than 10,000 frontline workers have completed training aligned with New Zealand's family violence workforce capability frameworks. Most participants came from New Zealand Police, Oranga Tamariki, the Department of Corrections, the Ministry of Justice and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC).

Chhour said the training gives staff the practical knowledge and confidence to recognise signs of family and sexual violence, respond safely and connect people with the support services they need. She described the early achievement as an important step in improving outcomes for victim-survivors through a coordinated, multi-agency approach.

Action plan delivers across government

The Minister said progress under the second Te Aorerekura Action Plan reflects the commitment of government agencies working together to strengthen responses to family and sexual violence.

The Ministry of Justice has trained more than 800 members of its court-related workforce, with ongoing programmes expected to reach around 500 additional staff each year. The Department of Corrections has provided essential family violence training to more than 4,700 employees, helping strengthen responses across correctional services.

Police expand family violence education

New Zealand Police also introduced a redesigned recruit training programme in 2024 that includes two weeks of dedicated family violence training. More than 550 new recruits completed the enhanced programme during its first year, and the number is expected to exceed 850 recruits by the end of 2026.

Chhour said the Government remains focused on delivering practical improvements that strengthen frontline capability and provide better support for people affected by family and sexual violence.