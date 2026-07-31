Russia says it struck Ukrainian logistics hub in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ifax says

​The Russian ‌Defence Ministry said ​on Friday that ‌its forces had struck a Ukrainian mail sorting ‌centre in the ‌Dnipropetrovsk region, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry ⁠said ​that ⁠the logistics hub was ⁠used by the Ukrainian ​Armed Forces for the ⁠delivery and storage of ⁠military supplies, ​drones and their components.

Reuters could ⁠not independently verify the ⁠ministry's assertion.