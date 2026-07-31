Russia says it struck Ukrainian logistics hub in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ifax says
Russian Defence Ministry claims its forces struck a Ukrainian mail sorting centre in the Dnipropetrovsk region, allegedly used for military supply delivery and storage.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had struck a Ukrainian mail sorting centre in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry said that the logistics hub was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the delivery and storage of military supplies, drones and their components.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertion.
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