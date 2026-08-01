Auckland Opens Drury and Paerātā Rail Stations for Growing Communities

Two new railway stations at Drury and Paerātā have officially opened in Auckland, with passenger services beginning tomorrow and weekday peak trains arriving every 10 minutes. The stations are expected to improve travel across Drury, Paerātā, Franklin and South Auckland while preparing the region for rapid population growth in the years ahead.

Each station features two platforms, around 350 parking spaces and integrated bus connections, giving commuters more options to switch between transport modes and reach central Auckland more easily.

Rail network expands to support future growth

Rail Minister Winston Peters said the new stations were built as part of earlier investments designed to strengthen Auckland's rail network before demand increases. He noted that about 130,000 additional people are expected to settle in this part of Auckland over the coming decades, making early infrastructure investment essential for future communities.

Peters said the stations form part of a broader programme that included more than $500 million in rail improvements, increased train frequencies and the extension of electric rail services from Britomart to Pukekohe. He added that rail remains one of the most efficient ways to move both people and freight, making continued investment important for the country's transport system.

Government completes major rail upgrades

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the stations are among the final pieces of the Government's recent $2.4 billion investment in Auckland's rail network. He said the Auckland Rail Network Rebuild has now been completed in time for the upcoming opening of the City Rail Link, one of the country's largest public transport projects.

The Government has also opened the Third Main Line, separating freight and passenger trains to improve network efficiency, while electrification of the rail line to Pukekohe has expanded electric train services further south. Work to replace level crossings across the network is also expected to support more frequent train operations.

More improvements planned for southern Auckland

The Government says investment in southern Auckland's transport infrastructure will help unlock new housing developments, support businesses and improve daily travel for thousands of residents. New railway stations at Ngākōroa are also scheduled to open in 2027, adding another step in the expansion of Auckland's public transport network.

With new stations now entering service and major rail projects nearing completion, Auckland's growing southern communities are set to benefit from faster, more reliable and better-connected public transport for years to come.