Conversation between India-US on interim bilateral trade agreement is ongoing: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that work remains in progress towards the finalisation of the interim bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States and that both sides have done "a lot of work" in this regard. The remarks were made by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a bi-weekly media briefing here in the national capital.

Responding to the media when asked how several American states have come together to challenge the latest slew of tariffs announced by the Trump administration that places India in the 10 per cent bracket, Jaiswal told the media, Responding to a question on the latest tariff measures announced by the US administration and reports of legal challenges by several American states against the move, Jaiswal said the dialogue between the two countries on the proposed trade agreement continues.

"The conversation between India and the United States on the proposed bilateral trade agreement is ongoing. Both sides have done a lot of work in this regard." Earlier in July, the United States unveiled fresh tariff slabs of 10 and 12.5 per cent on several economies under its Section 301. India has been placed in the lower 10 per cent tariff category.

Jaiswal further noted that there remain a few issues upon which New Delhi and Washington continue to engage. He said, "There are certain issues which need finalisation, and both countries are working towards finalisation of the interim bilateral trade agreement."

His remarks come as a coalition of 25 US states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its latest round of tariffs on imports from the European Union and nearly 60 other countries to prohibit imports produced with "forced labour", arguing that the measures exceed the administration's legal authority and would raise costs for American consumers and businesses. The lawsuit, filed in the US Court of International Trade and led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta along with the attorneys general of Arizona and Oregon, contests tariffs imposed following an investigation conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 in the US. (ANI)