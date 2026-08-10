Tragedy Strikes: 16 Bangladeshi Nationals Perish in Riyadh Factory Fire

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 16 Bangladeshi nationals died in a fire at a factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The ministry, alongside the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, is ensuring support for the victims' families and coordinating with local authorities for necessary formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 16 Bangladeshi Nationals Perish in Riyadh Factory Fire
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic incident, at least 16 Bangladeshi nationals were confirmed dead in a devastating fire that broke out in a sofa factory located in Riyadh's Musa Sanaiya area. The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this grievous loss.

The Honourable Foreign Minister and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs have voiced their profound sympathy, assuring the bereaved families of strong solidarity and comprehensive support during this time of unbearable loss. The officials reaffirmed their commitment to standing by the grieving families.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh has mobilized promptly, dispatching delegates to the scene to coordinate with Saudi officials. They are working to identify the deceased, complete the legal formalities, and provide necessary assistance. The ministry is actively monitoring the situation, ensuring all necessary measures are executed efficiently.

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