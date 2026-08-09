Escalating Tensions: Houthi Strikes Threaten Saudi Oil Infrastructure

On Sunday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters launched an aerial assault on Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, marking another chapter in escalating regional tensions. This attack follows Saudi Arabia's defense pact with Turkey and Pakistan, sparked by growing instability linked to U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran.

Although the Saudi energy ministry confirmed a fire at Jazan, it was swiftly contained with no casualties reported. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated the Houthis used drones, targeting the refinery, which processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily. This is not the first time Aramco's southwestern facility or other sites like Yanbu have been hit.

These events continue amid increased hostility from Iran and allied groups towards Gulf states, endangering energy shipments. Despite the damages, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser assured no material operational or financial impact occurred. Turkey's Foreign Minister reassured that their new alliance with Saudi Arabia is a protective measure, not a direct opposition to Iran.