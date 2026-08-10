Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka Focus on Energy Cooperation

Elayathamby Sreenath, a Sri Lankan MP, visited the sacred Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting religious ties, while India and Sri Lanka discussed power sector collaboration in New Delhi. Key topics were energy trade and infrastructure, emphasizing regional energy security and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:37 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka Focus on Energy Cooperation
Sri Lankan MP Elayathamby Sreenath visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Elayathamby Sreenath made a religious visit to the revered Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, significantly underscoring the cultural bonds between the two nations. The temple serves as a major Hindu pilgrimage site, drawing millions globally each year.

In a separate development, India and Sri Lanka convened a strategic meeting in New Delhi to advance cooperation in the power sector. Indian Minister Manohar Lal and Sri Lankan Minister Anura Karunathilake discussed pivotal initiatives like the India-Sri Lanka HVDC interconnection and the Sampur Solar Power Project, exploring avenues for enhancing cross-border electricity trade and renewable energy infrastructure.

Minister Manohar Lal reiterated India's commitment to fortifying its energy partnership with Sri Lanka, expressing a shared vision for sustainable development. The high-level gathering, attended by senior officials, reflects ongoing efforts to reinforce energy security and cross-border collaboration as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

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