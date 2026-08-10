Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka Focus on Energy Cooperation

Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Elayathamby Sreenath made a religious visit to the revered Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, significantly underscoring the cultural bonds between the two nations. The temple serves as a major Hindu pilgrimage site, drawing millions globally each year.

In a separate development, India and Sri Lanka convened a strategic meeting in New Delhi to advance cooperation in the power sector. Indian Minister Manohar Lal and Sri Lankan Minister Anura Karunathilake discussed pivotal initiatives like the India-Sri Lanka HVDC interconnection and the Sampur Solar Power Project, exploring avenues for enhancing cross-border electricity trade and renewable energy infrastructure.

Minister Manohar Lal reiterated India's commitment to fortifying its energy partnership with Sri Lanka, expressing a shared vision for sustainable development. The high-level gathering, attended by senior officials, reflects ongoing efforts to reinforce energy security and cross-border collaboration as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.