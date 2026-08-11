China's AI Weather Models: Leading the Stormfront of Forecasting

China's advancements in artificial intelligence have placed the nation at the forefront of modern weather forecasting. As meteorologists monitored Typhoon Dolphin's trajectory towards China's coast, AI models such as Shanghai AI Laboratory's Fengwu, Huawei's Pangu, and Fudan University's Fuxi collaborated with traditional systems to enhance prediction accuracy and speed.

These AI-driven models, developed in China, are increasingly tested in East Asia's typhoon season. Capable of generating rapid forecasts, they compete with global systems like Google's GraphCast and Nvidia's FourCastNet, highlighting China's prominent role in this technological race.

While AI systems excel in forecasting speed and cost-efficiency, they're not yet set to replace traditional weather models. Predicting storm intensity and major climate events remain challenging, and the tech is subject to ongoing development to build public trust in longer-range predictions.