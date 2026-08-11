Iran's Gas Production Boost Amidst Infrastructure Repairs

Iran aims to restore its natural gas production, targeting the addition of 95 million cubic meters by September's end. This effort is part of a broader initiative to repair infrastructure damaged during the conflict with Israel and the U.S. Initial production was reduced by 230 million cubic meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:24 IST
Iran's Gas Production Boost Amidst Infrastructure Repairs
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Iran is set to increase its natural gas production by 95 million cubic meters before the end of September, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced on Tuesday. The move is part of necessary infrastructure repairs following damages during the conflict with Israel and the U.S.

Earlier in July, a senior official revealed that Iran plans to recover around 100 million cubic meters per day of natural gas production capacity in the coming months. The aim is to recuperate this output after strikes cut production by approximately 230 million cubic meters since the conflict began in late February.

This development signals Iran's firm stride towards regaining its full natural gas output, ensuring a steadier energy supply after significant losses due to wartime damages.

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