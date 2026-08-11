Tragedy Strikes: Illegal Mining Incident Claims 14 Lives in South Africa

Fourteen illegal miners lost their lives in a tragic incident at a disused mine near Rustenburg, North West province, as confirmed by South African police on Tuesday.

Details remain scarce, with a senior provincial police official making their way to the scene. The longstanding problem of illegal mining in South Africa is marked by the entry of undocumented miners into abandoned commercial sites, controlled by organized crime syndicates.

Illegal mining activities have long plagued the nation, causing an immense financial drain by costing the government and industry hundreds of millions annually through lost sales, taxes, and royalties.