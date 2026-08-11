Thailand Tightens Gun Control Measures After Tragic Shooting

In response to a tragic shooting incident by a 14-year-old that resulted in nine fatalities, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has halted the issuance of new firearms permits and initiated a review of existing licences. The move aims to tighten gun control measures to enhance public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:29 IST
Thailand Tightens Gun Control Measures After Tragic Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In the wake of a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of nine individuals, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has taken decisive action to curb gun violence.

Authorities have suspended the issuance of new permits to purchase firearms in an effort to strengthen gun control regulations across the nation.

The government will also conduct a thorough review of existing firearms licenses, underscoring its commitment to ensuring public safety following the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa
2
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia
3
Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Argentina
4
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026