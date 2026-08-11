Thailand Tightens Gun Control Measures After Tragic Shooting
In response to a tragic shooting incident by a 14-year-old that resulted in nine fatalities, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has halted the issuance of new firearms permits and initiated a review of existing licences. The move aims to tighten gun control measures to enhance public safety.
- Country:
- Thailand
In the wake of a horrific shooting that claimed the lives of nine individuals, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has taken decisive action to curb gun violence.
Authorities have suspended the issuance of new permits to purchase firearms in an effort to strengthen gun control regulations across the nation.
The government will also conduct a thorough review of existing firearms licenses, underscoring its commitment to ensuring public safety following the tragedy.