German Influencer Naomi Seibt Seeks US Support for Political Media Venture

Naomi Seibt, a German far-right influencer associated with Elon Musk, is seeking U.S. State Department funding to establish a media network focused on political content. The initiative, named 'Freedom Alliance of the West,' aims to promote issues like free speech and address migration impacts in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 13:29 IST
German Influencer Naomi Seibt Seeks US Support for Political Media Venture
  • Country:
  • Germany

Naomi Seibt, a controversial German influencer known for her far-right views, has applied for funding from the U.S. State Department to support her initiative to create a political media network. This move has been covered by Germany's Handelsblatt news, highlighting the potential international implications.

Seibt, who identifies as a libertarian and supports Alternative for Germany (AfD), is seeking backing through a program aimed at supporting European organizations addressing free speech and national sovereignty. The application is yet to be decided upon, as confirmed by Seibt in an interview.

The 25-year-old influencer intends to launch 'Freedom Alliance of the West,' incorporating a social media channel and collaborations with free speech advocates, media outlets, and polling organizations. Seibt gained attention as a climate change skeptic and has been frequently engaged by Elon Musk on social media.

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