German Influencer Naomi Seibt Seeks US Support for Political Media Venture

Naomi Seibt, a controversial German influencer known for her far-right views, has applied for funding from the U.S. State Department to support her initiative to create a political media network. This move has been covered by Germany's Handelsblatt news, highlighting the potential international implications.

Seibt, who identifies as a libertarian and supports Alternative for Germany (AfD), is seeking backing through a program aimed at supporting European organizations addressing free speech and national sovereignty. The application is yet to be decided upon, as confirmed by Seibt in an interview.

The 25-year-old influencer intends to launch 'Freedom Alliance of the West,' incorporating a social media channel and collaborations with free speech advocates, media outlets, and polling organizations. Seibt gained attention as a climate change skeptic and has been frequently engaged by Elon Musk on social media.