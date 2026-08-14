Strong Earnings and Easing Inflation Drive Global Equity Funds Surge

Global equity funds recorded their 12th straight week of inflows, buoyed by robust earnings and easing inflation concerns, which tempered fears of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Investors bought $18.62 billion in equity funds, while European, U.S., and Asian markets showed positive trends amid shifts in bond and commodity investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:09 IST
Strong Earnings and Easing Inflation Drive Global Equity Funds Surge
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Global equity funds marked their 12th consecutive week of inflows, with investors pouring in $18.62 billion, surpassing the prior week's $17.27 billion, as per LSEG Lipper data.

This surge is attributed to optimism over a strong earnings season and easing inflation which dampened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. The MSCI All-Country World Equity Index rose by 2.85%, driven by solid earnings from AI-centric firms like Caterpillar and Palantir.

Geographically, European equity funds led with $13.52 billion in net inflows, while the U.S. and Asian equity funds drew in $2.58 billion and $4.13 billion respectively. Despite withdrawals in the technology sector, notable investments were observed in gold and consumer staples funds, and a resurgence in bond and money market funds.

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