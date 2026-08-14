Strong Earnings and Easing Inflation Drive Global Equity Funds Surge

Global equity funds marked their 12th consecutive week of inflows, with investors pouring in $18.62 billion, surpassing the prior week's $17.27 billion, as per LSEG Lipper data.

This surge is attributed to optimism over a strong earnings season and easing inflation which dampened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. The MSCI All-Country World Equity Index rose by 2.85%, driven by solid earnings from AI-centric firms like Caterpillar and Palantir.

Geographically, European equity funds led with $13.52 billion in net inflows, while the U.S. and Asian equity funds drew in $2.58 billion and $4.13 billion respectively. Despite withdrawals in the technology sector, notable investments were observed in gold and consumer staples funds, and a resurgence in bond and money market funds.