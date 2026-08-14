India's Infrastructure Renaissance: Building Better for 2047

As India marks its 80th year of Independence, significant voices in the infrastructure sector, such as M. V. Satish of the Construction Federation of India, are calling for a transformative approach to the nation's infrastructure development. The focus is on not just rapid construction, but on achieving enduring quality, safety, and integrity.

With ambitious projects like the Chenab Rail Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge, India's infrastructure capabilities are evident. Yet, experts advocate for a shift towards more detailed planning and robust site investigations to mitigate project delays and cost overruns. Emphasizing quality and lifecycle value over just initial costs is now seen as essential.

Advanced technologies, including BIM and AI, are revolutionizing project management, but professionals warn that these should augment rather than replace engineering expertise. As India prepares for Viksit Bharat 2047, the goal is to blend rapid growth with consistent, sustainable practices—embracing innovations without compromising quality.