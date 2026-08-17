Trump's Call for Iran's 'White Flag' Surrender Amid Stalled Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Iran to surrender to end ongoing tensions, as negotiations remain stalled. Despite a prior agreement to halt military operations, both countries have declared it void. Simultaneously, Oman and Iran are negotiating to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:08 IST
Trump's Call for Iran's 'White Flag' Surrender Amid Stalled Talks
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In a stark warning on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to surrender during an interview with Fox News, as ongoing diplomatic talks between the two nations stall. Trump's remark, "They should put up the white flag of surrender," reflects escalating tensions.

A memorandum of understanding reached in June aimed to cease military operations but faltered quickly, with Trump deeming it 'over' in early July and Iran's foreign ministry 'suspending' the agreement. The deadline for negotiating a comprehensive deal, initially agreed to be 60 days, has now passed.

Meanwhile, efforts by Oman to broker a deal over the critical Strait of Hormuz continue against a backdrop of rising fuel prices and geopolitical tensions. President Trump has maintained his stance that domestic political events do not influence his strategy toward Iran, prioritizing prevention of Iranian nuclear armament.

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