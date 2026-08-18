Alarming Health Reports: Concern Grows for Imran Khan's Wellbeing Amid Incarceration

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi has raised alarm over the deteriorating health of imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing significant stress and health concerns due to his imprisonment and isolation. Alvi urges immediate medical intervention and relocation to a hospital environment under independent medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST
Alarming Health Reports: Concern Grows for Imran Khan's Wellbeing Amid Incarceration
Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating health of Imran Khan, the imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan. Alvi pointed out that Khan's recent medical reports, which he reviewed with several specialists, reveal alarming health indicators including anxiety, palpitations, and high blood pressure.

Alvi disclosed in a social media post that Khan's stress levels are exceptionally high, a significant change for a man known for his resilience. He attributes this stress to the harsh conditions of imprisonment, isolation, and lack of access to information. Alvi further highlighted concerns regarding Khan's elevated heart rate and the absence of sleep in medical reports.

Urging immediate health interventions, Alvi advocated for Khan to be moved to a hospital to receive proper medical care under an independent panel of doctors, as mistrust exists towards government-appointed medical personnel. With Khan's legal incidents and political stalemate drawing nationwide attention, supporters demand his release.

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