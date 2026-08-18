Odisha's Flood Fury: Thousands Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Continues

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday that six districts are experiencing severe flooding due to ongoing rainfall and rising river levels. Authorities have intensified evacuation, rescue, and relief operations to mitigate the crisis.

Majhi personally traveled by road to Jajpur and Bhadrak districts to evaluate the flood situation and oversee relief measures. Jajpur is significantly affected with 10 blocks, 270 villages, and urban areas suffering; over 200,000 people have been evacuated, and 291 relief camps established.

In Bhadrak, over 196,240 residents across four blocks and urban areas face disruption. Other affected districts include Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Kendrapara. With 39 NDRF teams and 51 Fire Service units deployed, the government has provided Rs 136 crore in aid. Over 300 student lives are impacted as floodwaters infiltrate schools.