Raging Wildfires: Indonesia's Struggle with El Niño's Fury
In July, wildfires ravaged nearly 95,000 hectares of land in Indonesia, almost doubling the damage compared to the previous six months. This alarming increase is attributed to the intensifying El Niño weather pattern, as reported by the country's forestry minister.
In a dramatic escalation, wildfires in Indonesia have decimated nearly 95,000 hectares of land in the month of July alone.
The devastation marks an almost twofold increase in destruction compared to the earlier half of the year.
The alarming rise in fire damage is being attributed to the intensifying effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon, according to data released by the Indonesian forestry minister on Tuesday.
ALSO READ
-
Power Grid Peril: Greece's Wildfire Threat from Unstable Electricity Networks
-
France Offers Tax Relief to Wildfire-Hit Businesses
-
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds
-
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Shakes Eastern Indonesia Amidst Independence Celebrations
-
Crown Princess Victoria to Visit Indonesia with UNDP in September