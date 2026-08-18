Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Controversial Fort Blast Case

The Delhi High Court has ruled against granting default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani, an accused in the contentious case of the Delhi Fort Blast. The denial was based on Wani's challenge to the extended investigation timeline set forth by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A division bench led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan confirmed the dismissal of Wani's plea that contested the NIA court's decision to extend the investigation deadline beyond the standard 90 days. Furthermore, Wani challenged the subsequent denial of his default bail.

The NIA's case, led by Special Public Prosecutor Madhav Khurana, maintained that the investigative process adhered to legal standards. With a charge sheet filed, the NIA argued they were within their rights to request extensions. The case remains under scrutiny as legal experts debate the justice of the extended investigation period.