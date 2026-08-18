Global Cues and Crude Woes: Markets Reflect Sentiment Amid Growing Concerns

On Tuesday, equity markets continued their downward trajectory, with benchmark indices closing in the red. Concerns over elevated crude oil prices, rising US bond yields, and weak global cues contributed to a cautious stance among investors. The Nifty 50 concluded at 24,154.90, dipping 132.75 points or 0.55 percent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 77,235.46, dropping by 492.70 points or 0.63 percent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, highlighted crude oil as the principal factor affecting market sentiment, compounded by increasing US bond yields and faltering global market indicators. The looming fears of inflating prices were exacerbated due to a lapse in the US-Iran ceasefire, further deterring investor morale. Market analysts noted that IT stocks led the losses amid fears of sustained high interest rates, which threaten global technology expenditure.

Notably, the Nifty Auto edged up by 0.27 percent, with Nifty Media rising 0.28 percent and Nifty Pharma by 0.17 percent. Conversely, the Nifty FMCG decreased by 0.78 percent, Nifty IT was down 1.89 percent, Nifty Metal fell 0.59 percent, and Nifty PSU Bank slid 0.81 percent. The assessment from Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President at Hedged.in, downplayed the market decline, interpreting it as routine profit booking. Arora maintains optimism for a bull market, advising a strategic 'buy-on-dips' approach for quality stocks, supported by strong risk management.