Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer for Imran Khan: Health Concerns Addressed
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated the transfer of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital due to health concerns raised by family and party members. Khan, who has been imprisoned since August, claims his legal battles are politically motivated. His health, particularly his vision, has been deteriorating.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be transferred to a hospital from jail, as per a Tuesday announcement by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This move comes after persistent appeals from his family and supporters highlighting concerns over his health.
Imran Khan, 73, a cricketer-turned-politician, has been incarcerated since August 2023 on several charges, which he claims are politically motivated following his removal from office in 2022. His sons had voiced concerns over his declining health, evidenced by significant vision loss in one eye.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari expressed relief at the court's decision, emphasizing the importance of hospital stay for Khan's recovery. Scheduled for transfer to Shifa International Hospital, Khan is to remain there until mid-September as multiple legal proceedings continue against him. Meanwhile, cricket icons globally have called for improved treatment conditions, showing widespread support for Khan’s welfare.
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