Reevaluating Gulf Strategy: Pentagon Considers Military Repositioning

Amidst extensive destruction of US installations caused by the conflict with Iran, the Pentagon is actively assessing options to reduce its military presence in the Persian Gulf, The Washington Post reports. The damage has prompted a reevaluation of America's decades-old regional security strategy.

These discussions remain preliminary and are not part of a formal review by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Instead, the Pentagon's policy division, in conjunction with the Joint Staff and US Central Command, is exploring alternatives for the American military footprint post-conflict, including the reconstruction of compromised bases. Typically, around 40,000 US personnel are stationed across nearly 20 installations from Jordan to Oman, with key bases in the Persian Gulf area.

Bahrain houses the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, while significant US military assets span Kuwait, Qatar, and other Gulf nations. The conflict laid bare the vulnerabilities of these bases to Iranian missile and drone attacks, with over 200 US sites damaged and six service members killed during a March assault in Kuwait, according to The Washington Post.

The Pentagon has used over 1,000 advanced air-defense interceptors to protect its forces, stressing Patriot and THAAD system stockpiles. The scale of destruction has prompted officials to rethink US deployment strategy, contemplating shifts westward to reduce vulnerability to Iranian strikes from across the Gulf.

Informed sources told The Washington Post that some relocations from major Gulf facilities might persist post-conflict. The debate highlights an ideological rift within the Trump administration over military commitments abroad. Some officials propose reducing Middle Eastern security guarantees to focus on homeland defense and China's deterrence, while others advocate for an increased presence in the region, including Israel.

Plans include closing bases vulnerable to Iranian attacks, such as in Kuwait, and moving forces to safer areas like the UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain. Another suggestion involves relocating some US capabilities to Israel's Ovda Airbase, but this faces internal opposition over espionage concerns.

For Gulf partners, a significant US military drawdown would have major implications. These countries have long relied on US forces for regional stability, and replacing American security would take years. However, a reduction in troop numbers doesn't end strategic partnerships, as Gulf nations could still engage in arms trade, intelligence-sharing, and secondary defense pacts.

The Pentagon estimates the Iran conflict will cost around USD 37.5 billion by September, excluding rebuilding expenses. The situation offers Washington a critical choice beyond simply funding repairs: determining whether to restore all facilities. Any major shift in US military posture in the Middle East remains tentative, requiring senior administrative approval. Nonetheless, Pentagon assessments suggest the conflict presents a unique opportunity to redefine US strategic priorities in the region.