US-South Korea Military Drills Slashed: Strategic Shifts Amid 'Very Good Relationship' with North Korea

The United States and South Korea are set to significantly scale back their joint military exercises, reportedly cutting the drills by about half.

South Korean media, including broadcasters KBS, MBC, and newspaper Kyunghyang, have reported this development following President Donald Trump's directive to the Pentagon to reduce U.S. involvement, emphasizing his favorable rapport with Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea.

The U.S. Forces Korea and South Korea's defense ministry have both refrained from commenting, while the Pentagon has not provided an immediate response to the media inquiries.